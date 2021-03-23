US Senate Leader Vows to Fast-Track Gun Control Legislation After Deadly Shooting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said he has committed to pushing new background check legislation that aims to end gun violence.

"I have already committed to bringing universal background checks legislation to the floor of the Senate. There's a hearing today in the Senate Judiciary committee under Chairman [Dick] Durbin leadership to examine several common sense proposals to reduce gun violence," Schumer said.

Schumer said that even amid the pandemic, the gun violence has not receded and made 2020 one of the deadliest years of gun violence in two decades.

The senator also said he started the process to make two pieces of legislation available, one to address hate crimes against Asian Americans and another one to counter the threat of domestic terrorism and white supremacy.

Ten people, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene were killed in Monday's shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.