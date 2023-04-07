Close
US Senate Leaders Demand Immediate Release Of Detained WSJ Reporter In Russia - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 07:31 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday issued a joint statement condemning the detention of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) correspondent Evan Gershkovich in Russia and demanding his immediate release.

"We strongly condemn the wrongful detention of US citizen and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and demand the immediate release of this internationally known and respected independent journalist," the joint statement said. "We demand the baseless, fabricated charges against Mr. Gershkovich be dropped."

The two lawmakers said they consider Gershkovich to be "wrongfully detained" even though the Biden administration has not issued an official determination.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the State Department will soon finish its determination whether Gershkovich was wrongfully detained.

On March 30, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage for the United States. The FSBV said Gershkovich collected classified information regarding the activities of one firms belonging to Russia's military-industrial complex. The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that Gershkovich should be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.

A Moscow city court will consider Gershkovich's appeal of the espionage charges against him, the court's press service told Sputnik.

