US Senate Leaders Say Prepared To Sanction Russia In Response To 'Assault' On Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US Senate leaders along with the committees' chairs have issued a joint statement, in which they express their readiness to fully support sanctions on Russia in response to any escalation of the Ukraine crisis.

"Should (Russian President) Vladimir Putin further escalate his ongoing assault on Ukraine's sovereignty, Russia must be made to pay a severe price. We are prepared to fully support the immediate imposition of strong, robust, and effective sanctions on Russia, as well as tough restrictions and controls on exports to Russia, and we will urge our allies and partners in Europe and around the world to join us," the statement said on Tuesday.

The Senate leaders pledge to continue supporting security, economic, and humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine and urge the Biden administration and US allies to "move quickly" to ensure the country has everything it needs to defend itself against alleged Russian invasion.

The statement was signed by Senate Majority and Minority Leaders, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, Senate Republican Whip John Thune, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman and Ranking Member Jack Reed and Jim Inhofe, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman and Ranking Member Robert Menendez and Jim Risch, and others.

Moscow has on multiple occasions denied accusations of preparing to invade Ukraine and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said it has the right to move troops within its national territory.

