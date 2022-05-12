US Senate Leaders Urge Colleagues to Pass $40Bln Ukraine Aid Package on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged his colleagues during remarks on the Senate floor to approve the US House-passed $40 billion Ukraine aid bill later on Thursday.

"I strongly support the next package of lethal military assistance which the House has passed," McConnell said. "I hope the Senate can reach an agreement to consider and pass this legislation today. The Ukrainians need it. We need to do it today."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during his remarks on the Senate floor said there is no reason not to get Ukraine funding approved immediately and urged Republicans to work with Democrats to pass the bill.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives passed the legislation, dubbed the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, moving forward on President Joe Biden's original request for a $33 billion aid package.

The request included $20.4 billion in military aid, $8.5 billion in economic aid, and $3 billion in humanitarian assistance. The US House added $3.4 billion in defense aid and $3.4 billion in humanitarian assistance on top of Biden's initial request.