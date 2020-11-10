US Senate Leadership Remains Same, Majority Power Hangs in Balance Amid Pending Races

(@FahadShabbir)

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday were re-elected to lead their political parties in the new Congress for the next two years, however, two scheduled runoff elections in the state of Georgia will decide which party wields the majority power

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday were re-elected to lead their political parties in the new Congress for the next two years, however, two scheduled runoff elections in the state of Georgia will decide which party wields the majority power.

"We just had our leadership elections for the leadership team for the next two years and we are ready to get going even though there's suspense whether we will be in the majority or not which will be answered in Georgia on January 5th," McConnell told reporters.

Senate Democrats need to win two runoff races in Georgia on January 5 to split the Senate 50-50, but a potential Joe Biden presidency will give them the edge to become the majority party.

Biden can issue the vote to split a tie in the Senate to pass legislation should he is certified as the next US president.

McConnell added he is not alarmed that the results of the presidential election are still pending, adding that it is not unusual and fully within the rights of a US presidential candidate to exhaust his concerns about alleged vote irregularities in court.

President Donald Trump has claimed that he won another four-year term but that the presidential election was stolen from him via massive fraud and is seeking redress in court to rectify the situation.