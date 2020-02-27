UrduPoint.com
US Senate Likely to Approve Coronavirus Funds Within Two Weeks - Majority Leader

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said he expects the Senate to approve funding for the government's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak within two weeks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said he expects the Senate to approve funding for the government's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak within two weeks.

"Bipartisan discussions are already underway by our colleagues in the Appropriations Committee ... I hope they can work expeditiously so the full Senate would be able to take up the legislation within the next weeks," McConnell said.

McConnell urged his colleagues to put partisan politics aside and cooperate to pass the legislation quickly.

As of Wednesday, the number of US citizens diagnosed with the novel coronavirus stood at 59, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The US government has begun preparing for a potential novel coronavirus epidemic within the United States after reported outbreaks in Iran, South Korea and Italy escalated this week.

On Monday, the Trump administration asked Congress for an additional $2.5 billion for developing a coronavirus vaccine and preparing for a widespread outbreak.

But the top Senate Democrat, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, said this was insufficient and called on Congress to approve $8.5 billion in funds for emergency response efforts.

