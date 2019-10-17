US Senate Majority Leader Expects Possible Impeachment Trial to End by Christmas - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes that a possible impeachment trial against President Donald Trump might finish by Christmas, media reported.

According to the CNN broadcaster, McConnell suggested that at a closed-door lunch with fellow Republican senators on Wednesday.

If a majority in the lower house votes to impeach Trump, the case will go to the Senate. Yet, there is a speculation that the two-thirds of the Republicans-controlled Senate will unlikely vote to remove the Republican president from power.

The Senate majority leader reportedly supposes that the House of Representatives might pass articles of impeachment by Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on November 28 this year.

During the impeachment trial, hosted by the Senate, the upper house will work six days a week. It will be presided by Chief Justice John Roberts, rather than Vice President Mike Pence, as is usually the case.

"Senators will not be allowed to speak [during the trial], which will be good therapy for a number of them. We intend to do our constitutional responsibility," McConnell said after the meeting, as quoted by the broadcaster.

House Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry on September 24 to probe whether Trump tried to pressure Ukraine into investigating his 2020 election rival, Joe Biden of the Democratic Party. Lawmakers initiated the inquiry after a whistleblower sent a complaint to Congress, claiming that Trump threatened to withdraw military aid to Ukraine if Kiev failed to probe Biden and his son Hunter over the latter's business dealings in this country.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that president has powers to ask foreign help to investigate corruption. He has also denounced the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.