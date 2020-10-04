UrduPoint.com
US Senate Majority Leader McConnell Plans To Postpone Floor Activity Until Oct. 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said in a statement on Saturday that all Senate floor activity would be delayed until after October 19.

"On Monday, I intend to obtain a consent agreement for the Senate to meet in pro forma sessions for the next two weeks.

Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th," McConnell wrote in a statement.

Despite the cancellation of floor activity, committee work, such as confirmation hearings for US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, would continue to take place, McConnell said.

Three US senators have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, as has the president Donald Trump.

