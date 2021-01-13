US Senate Majority Leader McConnell Pleased Trump May Be Impeached Again - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes that President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses and hopes a congressional trial will facilitate purging him from the Republican party, the New York Times reported.

According to the publication, which cites people "familiar with his thinking," McConnell told associates that he is pleased the Democrats are moving to impeach Trump and pass the case to the Senate for conviction or acquittal.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives plans to vote Wednesday on Trump's impeachment for "incitement of insurrection."