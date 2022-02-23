UrduPoint.com

US Senate Majority Leader Requests Administration Brief Senate On Ukraine Crisis - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 05:30 AM

US Senate Majority Leader Requests Administration Brief Senate on Ukraine Crisis - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer requested that top Biden administration officials provide an update to the entire Senate on the situation in Ukraine, US media reported.

US media reported, citing Schumer's spokesperson, that Schumer is asking US officials to brief the Senate on the current situation in Ukraine following President Joe Biden's announcement of new sanctions against Russia.

The US Senate reconvenes on February 28, a day before Biden delivers his State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress on March 1.

The United States and its European allies announced sanctions against Russia after Moscow decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

The decision followed a deterioration of the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Independence United States February March Congress Media Top

Recent Stories

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

5 hours ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

5 hours ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

5 hours ago
 Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; me ..

Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

5 hours ago
 IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidar ..

IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidarity rally

5 hours ago
 Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas ..

Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas Pipeline Via N. Korea - Prime ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>