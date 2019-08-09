US Senate Majority Leader Says Gun Legislation Will Be Priority When Congress Reconvenes

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said gun legislation will be a priority when Congress reconvenes in September in light of recent massacres in Texas and Ohio.

"The discussion is focusing on two things: One is these red-flag warnings... there's also been some discussion about background checks," McConnell told US radio station WHAS on Thursday. "There's a lot of support for that... so those are two items that for sure will be front and center as we see what we can come together on and pass."

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter asked President Donald Trump to reconvene the Senate immediately to consider legislation that will enhance gun background checks.

McConnell added that during this August recess Republican senators will have discussions within the party about what gun legislation could get the 60 votes needed to pass.

On Saturday, 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas. The suspect was identified by police as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white supremacist.

Less than 24 hours later, a gunman on Sunday killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Police said they neutralized the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Conner Betts, in less than a minute.