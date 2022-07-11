US Senate Majority Leader Schumer Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has contracted the coronavirus despite having been vaccinated, his spokesperson Justin Goodman said.

"As a part of his regular testing regimen, Leader Schumer received a positive test result for COVID-19. The Leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms," Goodman said in a Sunday statement, as quoted by Axios.

The New York senator will quarantine and work remotely this week, the spokesperson said.

"Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he's not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues," Goodman emphasized.

The Congress recess ends on Monday and US lawmakers will return to work after the two-week Independence Day break.