US Senate Majority Leader Urges Cuomo to Resign Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said in a joint statement that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

"Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign," the senators said on Friday.