UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Majority Leader Urges Cuomo To Resign Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 04:00 AM

US Senate Majority Leader Urges Cuomo to Resign Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said in a joint statement that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

"Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign," the senators said on Friday.

Related Topics

Senate Governor New York

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt, KE join hands for Quicker Electricity ..

4 hours ago

KMC, Sindh Police ink MoU to uplift KMC's Emergenc ..

4 hours ago

Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Satur ..

3 hours ago

Van der Poel takes revenge with Tirreno-Adriatico ..

3 hours ago

Gunathilaka hits 96 as Sri Lanka make 273-8 in sec ..

3 hours ago

WFP Chief Says Houthis Show Cooperation in Scaling ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.