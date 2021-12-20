UrduPoint.com

US Senate Majority Leader Vows To Pass Build Back Better Act Despite Manchin's Opposition

Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:35 PM

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a letter to Democratic colleagues on Monday urged them to do everything possible to pass the Build Back Better Act, which remains in limbo after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not vote on the current version of the bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a letter to Democratic colleagues on Monday urged them to do everything possible to pass the Build Back Better Act, which remains in limbo after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not vote on the current version of the bill.

"(N)either that (Manchin's) delay, nor other recent pronouncements, will deter us from continuing to try to find a way forward. We simply cannot give up. We must and we will keep fighting to deliver for working families," the letter read. "We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act � and we will keep voting on it until we get something done."

Schumer announced that the US Senate will consider the act early in the new year to give every senator a chance to share their view on the floor and not on television, according to the letter.

The Senate cannot pass the bill without Manchin's support since it requires at least 51 votes, according to the budget reconciliation process.

Manchin's main concern is that the bill will significantly increase the US national debt, which in turn will hit ordinary Americans through inflation and high prices.

"My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face. I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps, grocery stores and utility bills with no end in sight," Manchin said in a statement on Sunday.

"I have always said, 'If I can't go back home and explain it, I can't vote for it.' Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the sweeping Build Back Better Act in West Virginia and I cannot vote to move forward on this mammoth piece of legislation," he added in the statement.

The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act would expand spending on certain social welfare and climate change programs, if passed. Among other provisions, the bill includes funding for paid family and medical leave, expands the health program known as Obamacare, as well as universal pre-kindergarten care for three- and four-year-old children.

