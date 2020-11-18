UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Majority Leader Warns Against 'Precipitous Drawdown' From Iraq, Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Senate Majority Leader Warns Against 'Precipitous Drawdown' From Iraq, Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a press conference on Tuesday warned against a steep withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq.

Earlier on Tuesday, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce by January 15 the number of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each country.

"I think it's extremely important here in the next couple of months not to have any earthshaking changes with regard to defense and foreign policy. I think a precipitous drawdown in either Afghanistan or Iraq would be a mistake. I have so said publicly yesterday, and I hope that's precisely where these discussions end up," McConnell said.

The Senate Majority Leader said on Monday that the "premature" withdrawal of US troops could have disastrous consequences.

Roughly 4,500 US armed forces personnel are currently stationed in Afghanistan and 3,000 in Iraq.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Senate Iraq January From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

1 hour ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

58 minutes ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

1 hour ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

34 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

34 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.