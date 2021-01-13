US Senate Minority Leader Calls for Putting Capitol Rioters on 'No Fly' Lists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) All the identified rioters who stormed the Capitol last week should immediately be put on Federal No Fly Lists, Senator Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

"These insurrectionists should not be able to hop on planes," Schumer said in a press briefing. "Any of those who were inside the Capitol should be placed on the no fly list.... There are concerns about these people getting back on airplanes doing more violence."

Schumer said he had spoken with the heads of the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Transportation Security Authority (TSA) about putting all those identified individuals on the No Fly List immediately.

The Department of Justice and the FBI had embarked on a nationwide manhunt against dozens of protestors who had stormed the Capitol and the No Fly list action was needed to make the skies and the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, January 20 safe, Schumer said.