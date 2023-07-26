US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at Presser

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday assured reporters that he is feeling well after falling silent and leaving a press conference for several minutes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday assured reporters that he is feeling well after falling silent and leaving a press conference for several minutes.

McConnell stopped speaking mid-sentence and stood silently at the podium for several moments before departing the press conference.

McConnell later returned to the press conference, where he was asked about the incident.

"I'm fine," McConnell said in response to a question about whether the situation was linked to a concussion sustained by the lawmaker during a fall earlier this year.

McConnell, 81, proceeded to answer several questions and speak with apparent ease.

