US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent At Presser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell assured reporters that he is feeling well after falling silent and leaving a Republican press conference for several minutes.

McConnell stopped speaking mid-sentence and stood silently at the podium for several moments before departing the press conference on Wednesday.

McConnell later returned to the press conference, where he was asked about the incident.

"I'm fine," McConnell said in response to a question about whether the situation was linked to a concussion sustained by the lawmaker during a fall earlier this year.

McConnell, 81, proceeded to answer several questions and speak with apparent ease.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he always wishes McConnell well, when asked about the incident during a subsequent Democratic presser.

McConnell stepped away for a moment after feeling "lightheaded," US media reported, citing a McConnell aide.

