US Senate Minority Leader Says Cannot Support Jackson's Nomination To Supreme Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel said on Thursday that he cannot support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become a justice on the US Supreme Court.

"After studying the nominee's record and watching her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court," McConnel said in a speech on the Senate floor.

