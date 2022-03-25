(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel said on Thursday that he cannot support the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become a justice on the US Supreme Court.

"After studying the nominee's record and watching her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court," McConnel said in a speech on the Senate floor.