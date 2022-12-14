US Senate Minority Leader Says Hopes Lawmakers Can Pass Defense Spending Bill This Week

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said during a press conference that he hopes the upper chamber of Congress will pass the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill this week.

"The NDAA is ready to go and we should finish that this week," McConnell said on Tuesday.

McConnell pointed out that lawmakers are very close to agreeing on a government spending bill that will include additional funding for Ukraine.

Should the Senate fail to pass any legislation by December 22 before lawmakers go into recess for the holidays, a one-week stopgap bill will be used to keep the government running into early next year, McConnell said.

The Senate will take up pending legislation when lawmakers reconvene on Capitol Hill after the Holidays.

