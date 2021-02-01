UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:03 PM

US Senate Minority Leader Urges Myanmar's Military to Restore Democracy

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called on Monday for an immediate release of Myanmar's civilian political leadership and for restoring of democracy following a military coup in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called on Monday for an immediate release of Myanmar's civilian political leadership and for restoring of democracy following a military coup in the country.

"I call on Burma's [Myanmar's] military to immediately release the civilian political leaders of the country and turn back from this abyss," McConnell said in a statement and threatened to impose cost on those who impede Myanmar's "journey toward democracy.

"

Earlier in the day, media reported that State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in an early morning military raid. It came after Myanmar's military vowed to take action against what it says was voter fraud in the November election. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy won the election.

McConnell urged the Biden administration to take a strong stand "in condemning this authoritarian assault on democracy" and called on "all democracies around the world" to follow suit.

