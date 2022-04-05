US Senate Moves Toward Vote on Biden SCOTUS Nominee After Committee Deadlock

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The US Senate is moving forward towards a vote on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson after the Judiciary Committee on Monday discharged the nomination to the full chamber following a deadlock.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made the motion to discharge the nomination from the committee after they voted 11-11 on Jackson's nomination. The motion opens up the Senate floor to four hours of debate on the matter.

Senate Minority Leader McConnell in March said he cannot support Jackson's nomination. Republicans have criticized Jackson for her activist judicial philosophy and for allegedly being lenient in sentencing those found guilty on child pornography and sexual abuse charges.

US President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to the Supreme Court in February after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his upcoming retirement, fulfilling his campaign promise to nominate the first black woman to the bench.