US Senate NATO Observer Group Gives Biden Five-Point Proposal For Alliance - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) A bipartisan group of US Senators from the NATO Observer Group sent President Joe Biden five proposals for the alliance amid tensions with Russia over their military operation in Ukraine, according to a letter sent by the Senators to Biden.

"As members of the Senate NATO Observer Group, we wish to convey robust bipartisan support ahead of your trip to Brussels next week for this extraordinary NATO Summit... We support your efforts to maintain transatlantic strength and unity at this critical moment for the alliance and have outlined a number of key issues we wish to convey ahead of your visit to Brussels," the letter, first obtained by Politico on Friday, said.

The Senators in the letter first called on Biden to convey the US Congress's support for NATO and express their appreciation to countries that recently decided to expedite or increase defense spending commitments.

The Senators then encouraged NATO and its members to urgently consider all options to support Ukraine and take seriously President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for military equipment to defend Ukrainian skies, the letter said.

The letter then urged Biden to request NATO bolster its presence on its eastern flank, including the establishment of an Enhanced Forward Presence in Romania.

The Senators also requested NATO increase its engagement in the Balkans region and consider contingency measures in the event that Russia vetoes the renewal of the EU Forces mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the letter said.

Lastly, the Senators in the letter urged Biden to consider making an additional stop to a NATO member country, either Romania or a Baltic state, to convey strong US support to the region.

Signatories of the letter include Senators Jeanne Shaheen, John Barrasso, Cory Booker and Marco Rubio among others.

>