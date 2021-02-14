UrduPoint.com
US Senate Nears Final Vote In Trump Impeachment Trial As Closing Arguments Begin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Senate Nears Final Vote in Trump Impeachment Trial as Closing Arguments Begin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The US Senate agreed on Saturday to not call witnesses, moving closer to reaching a final decision on whether former President Donald Trump incited the January 6 siege of the Capitol.

The Senate skipped testimony, opting instead to admit a written statement from Rep.

Jaime Herrera Beutler, after initially voting 55-45 to consider hearing witnesses.

The trial resumed after a several hours' delay, with the defense and the prosecution returning to the stand to deliver their closing arguments. The legal process now appears to be back on track toward a speedy completion.

