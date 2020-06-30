US Senate Overwhelmingly Approves Motion to Begin Debate on 2021 Defense Spending Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The US Senate has agreed to begin debate on the new $740.5 billion defense spending bill for next year.

The Senate voted 89-4 on Monday to open up debate on the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

The Senate's defense spending bill would provide $69 billion for contingency operations abroad.

In addition, the bill would authorize $1.4 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative in order to counter China's activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The defense spending bill would also provide $250 million in security assistance for Ukraine.

The legislation would also authorize $9.1 billion to the procure 95 F-35 fighter jets.

The bill would also address concerns of developing hypersonic missiles to compete with Russia and China.

The House Armed Services Committee will convene on Wednesday for a mark-up hearing and to offer new amendments for its version of the 2021 defense spending bill.