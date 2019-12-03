US Senate Overwhelmingly Confirms New Energy Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The US Senate confirmed Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to succeed Rick Perry in leading the agency.

The Senate approved Brouillette's nomination to be the next US Energy Secretary by a vote of 70 to 15 on Monday.

Perry notified President Donald Trump that he would leave his post back in October.

The news came amid the impeachment proceedings launched against Trump by the Democrats as the US president stated Perry had advised him to contact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Brouillette is a US Army veteran, who has been active in the private sector. Bouillette has been deputy secretary of energy since August 2017 charged with running the day-to-day activities of the department. He also was a vice president at Ford Motor Company, running its domestic policy teams.