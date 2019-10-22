US Senate Overwhelmingly Ratifies Treaty to Admit N. Macedonia to NATO

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The US Senate approved the entry of North Macedonia into NATO as its 30th member by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 91 to two on Tuesday.

Only Republican Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah voted against the motion.

The majority greatly exceeded the two-thirds majority approval needed to ratify any new US treaty or other international obligation.

Greece prevented Macedonia from joining the Alliance for more than a decade until Macedonia formally changed its name to North Macedonia in February of this year.

North Macedonia is expected to officially become a full alliance member at the upcoming NATO leaders' summit in London in December.

In a September 30, 2018 referendum, the Macedonian people overwhelmingly rejected Macedonia's membership in NATO and the EU as well as a name and identity change.