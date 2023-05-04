UrduPoint.com

US Senate Panel Adopts Bill To Support Ties With Like-Minded States In Western Hemisphere

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 02:50 AM

US Senate Panel Adopts Bill to Support Ties With Like-Minded States in Western Hemisphere

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that it has advanced the Western Hemisphere Partnership Act in an effort to strengthen diplomatic, economic and security partnerships with democratic countries in South America and the Caribbean.

"The Western Hemisphere Partnership Act encourages the Biden Administration to: Promote a more competitive environment for US businesses; Improve technical capacity of military and police forces in the region; and Strengthen the capacity of institutions to govern democratically," the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Senator James Risch, ranking Republican on the committee and a co-sponsor of the bill, said there is a necessity to strengthen cooperation with "democratic neighbors" against the backdrop of increasing activity of Russia, China and Iran in the Western Hemisphere.

"This legislation builds off my previous legislative efforts to enhance our security and commercial relations with democratic countries in Latin America and the Caribbean," Risch said in the statement.

The bill aims to encourage economic relations, respect for property rights, the rule of law, and foreseeable investment rules, the statement said.

The document requires the State Department to cooperate with other US agencies to "enhance the institutional capacity and technical capabilities of defense and security institutions" with like-minded states in the region, the statement added.

Most of the bill's provisions do not apply to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Senate Police Iran Russia China Cuba Venezuela

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

3 hours ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

3 hours ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

3 hours ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

3 hours ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

3 hours ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.