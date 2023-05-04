US Senate Panel Adopts Bill to Support Ties With Like-Minded States in Western Hemisphere

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that it has advanced the Western Hemisphere Partnership Act in an effort to strengthen diplomatic, economic and security partnerships with democratic countries in South America and the Caribbean.

"The Western Hemisphere Partnership Act encourages the Biden Administration to: Promote a more competitive environment for US businesses; Improve technical capacity of military and police forces in the region; and Strengthen the capacity of institutions to govern democratically," the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Senator James Risch, ranking Republican on the committee and a co-sponsor of the bill, said there is a necessity to strengthen cooperation with "democratic neighbors" against the backdrop of increasing activity of Russia, China and Iran in the Western Hemisphere.

"This legislation builds off my previous legislative efforts to enhance our security and commercial relations with democratic countries in Latin America and the Caribbean," Risch said in the statement.

The bill aims to encourage economic relations, respect for property rights, the rule of law, and foreseeable investment rules, the statement said.

The document requires the State Department to cooperate with other US agencies to "enhance the institutional capacity and technical capabilities of defense and security institutions" with like-minded states in the region, the statement added.

Most of the bill's provisions do not apply to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, according to the statement.