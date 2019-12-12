US Senate Panel Advances Bill to Consider Russia State Sponsor of Terrorism - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has advanced a bill to consider designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a Committee spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Everything was passed with the exception for S. 482 [Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act of 2019]," the spokesperson said.

Last week, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the State Department has not determined whether Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism and pointed out that the country, like the United States, has been a victim of terrorist attacks.

The United States' current list of state sponsors of terrorism include Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria.

The committee also passed measures that would sanction Turkey over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense systems and sanction individuals working on the construction of Russian pipelines such as Nord Stream 2 as well as provide funding to expand energy independence and diversification in eastern Europe.