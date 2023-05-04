UrduPoint.com

US Senate Panel Advances Resolution Condemning China Over Treatment Of Hong Kong

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 02:10 AM

US Senate Panel Advances Resolution Condemning China Over Treatment of Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced a resolution condemning Beijing's approach to governing Hong Kong, US Senator Jim Risch said on Wednesday.

"Today's committee passage of this resolution reaffirms the United States' commitment to holding Beijing and the Hong Kong government accountable for its abuses," Risch said in a statement.

The resolution condemns the Chinese government's "Hong Kong national security law" and alleged human rights abuses linked to its enforcement, the statement said.

The resolution also calls for other countries to hold Beijing accountable for its treatment of Hong Kong and urges the United States to use all available tools to address the situation, the statement said.

Moreover, the resolution encourages the US and other governments to press multilateral institutions to no longer grant Hong Kong voting rights separate from China, in recognition of the lack of a "meaningful distinction" between the two.

"I welcome the Committee's approval of our bipartisan resolution condemning Beijing's destruction of Hong Kong's democracy and rule of law," Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said in a statement. "As our resolution moves next to the Senate Floor, we affirm our commitment to stand with Hong Kongers and continue to amplify their brave calls for basic respect for free speech, personal safety, and democratic and human rights."

The resolution was cosponsored by a number of senators including Risch, Menendez, Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Ron Wyden and Ted Cruz.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate China Democracy Beijing Hong Kong United States All From Government

Recent Stories

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

2 hours ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

2 hours ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

2 hours ago
 Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World ..

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.