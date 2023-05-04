US Senate Panel Advances Resolution Condemning China Over Treatment of Hong Kong

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced a resolution condemning Beijing's approach to governing Hong Kong, US Senator Jim Risch said on Wednesday.

"Today's committee passage of this resolution reaffirms the United States' commitment to holding Beijing and the Hong Kong government accountable for its abuses," Risch said in a statement.

The resolution condemns the Chinese government's "Hong Kong national security law" and alleged human rights abuses linked to its enforcement, the statement said.

The resolution also calls for other countries to hold Beijing accountable for its treatment of Hong Kong and urges the United States to use all available tools to address the situation, the statement said.

Moreover, the resolution encourages the US and other governments to press multilateral institutions to no longer grant Hong Kong voting rights separate from China, in recognition of the lack of a "meaningful distinction" between the two.

"I welcome the Committee's approval of our bipartisan resolution condemning Beijing's destruction of Hong Kong's democracy and rule of law," Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said in a statement. "As our resolution moves next to the Senate Floor, we affirm our commitment to stand with Hong Kongers and continue to amplify their brave calls for basic respect for free speech, personal safety, and democratic and human rights."

The resolution was cosponsored by a number of senators including Risch, Menendez, Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Ron Wyden and Ted Cruz.