US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee For Ambassador To Russia - Spokesman

The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations voted on Wednesday to approve President Joe Biden's nominee, Lynne Tracy, to serve as US ambassador to Russia, communications Director Juan Pachon told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations voted on Wednesday to approve President Joe Biden's nominee, Lynne Tracy, to serve as US ambassador to Russia, communications Director Juan Pachon told Sputnik.

"It was approved out of the committee with a voice vote," Pachon said when asked about the nomination.

Following the committee's approval, the full chamber will vote to confirm Tracy to fill the position.

