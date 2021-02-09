UrduPoint.com
US Senate Panel Approves EPA Administrator Nominee With Bipartisan 14-6 Vote - Chairman

President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) won approval in the US Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on a 14-6 vote, Committee Chairman Thomas Carper said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) won approval in the US Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on a 14-6 vote, Committee Chairman Thomas Carper said on Tuesday.

"We reported out the nomination of Michael Regan to be EPA administrator on a 14-6 vote ... a strong bipartisan vote," Carper told reporters shortly after the panel's morning session.

Following approval by the entire US Senate, Regan will oversee an effort by Biden administration to remake the EPA as a lead agency implementing plans to make climate change a centerpiece of US environmental policy.

Biden has ordered the EPA to review dozens of energy- and climate-related regulations that were loosened during the Trump administration that focused on increasing US energy production while downplaying the threat of climate change.

Carper also said his committee plans to write two new infrastructure bills - one on surface transportation and another to develop water resources - with the goal of both being enacted into law by the end of May.

