US Senate Panel Approves Increased Funding For Missile Defense, Hypersonic Weapons

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Senate Panel Approves Increased Funding for Missile Defense, Hypersonic Weapons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The US Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) approved additional funding for missile defense including hypersonic weapons to be included in the annual military budget, a summary of the draft bill revealed on Thursday.

The committee voted 25-2 to advance the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2021 to the Senate floor.

"[The amended legislation] provides additional funding for missile defense priorities, including the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor, components for an eight Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery, Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii, and additional SM-3IIA interceptors," the document said.

The Senate amendments are adding $26 million for 10 additional Tomahawk missiles, authorizing a total procurement of 165 missiles and adding $35 million for 10 additional Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM), to enhance US capabilities to blunt a Chinese offensive, the committee said.

The bill also mandates realigning weapons capabilities in the Indo-Pacific by shifting $75 million to LRASM weapons for the Air Force and adds $59.6 million for 36 Ground-Based Anti-Ship Missiles.

