US Senate Panel Approves More Funds For Missile Defense In 2021 NDAA Act - Draft Bill

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The US Senate Armed Services Committee approved additional funding for missile defense, including for hypersonic weapons, in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021, a summary of the draft bill revealed.

The Armed Services Committee on Thursday voted 25-2 to advance the fiscal year 2021 NDAA to the Senate floor.

"[The amended measure] provides additional funding for missile defense priorities, including the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor, components for an eight Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery, Homeland Defense Radar-Hawaii, and additional SM-3IIA interceptors," the summary of the draft bill said.

The bill mandates realigning weapons capabilities in the Indo-Pacific by shifting $75 million for Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM) for the Air Force and adds $59.6 million for 36 Ground-Based Anti-Ship Missiles.

In addition, the bill provides $26 million for ten additional Tomahawk missiles, authorizes procuring 165 missiles and adds $35 million for ten additional LRASM to enhance US capabilities to blunt a Chinese offensive.

The 2021 NDAA establishes the Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) to send China a strong signal about the United States' commitment to defend its interests in the region.

"The bill authorizes $1.4 billion for PDI in FY21, including $188.

6 million above the budget request for Indo-Pacific requirements, such as missile defense, enhancing forward posture, and improving interoperability with allies and partners," the summary said.

Moreover, the NDAA encourages the Defense Department to develop hypersonic weapons and defenses against potential hypersonic attacks from other countries, particularly from China and Russia.

To protect the United States' interests in its strategic competition with Russia, the draft bill summary said the measure extends the limitation on providing sensitive missile defense information and extends restrictions on military-to-military cooperation and any other activities that would recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea.

"[The NDAA] requires a report on Russian support to racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist groups and networks in Europe and the United States that creates or causes growing national security threats, information warfare and increasing risks to societal stability and democratic institutions," the summary said.

In addition, the draft bill provides $9.1 billion to procure 95 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft, which is 14 aircrafts more that the Trump administration requested.

"[It] authorizes the Air Force to utilize, modify, and operate six Turkish F-35s that were accepted but never delivered because Turkey was suspended from the F-35 program," the summary said.

