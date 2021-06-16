(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Senate approved on Wednesday a list of three top cyber nominees by President Joe Biden, including former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency Chris Inglis, for the position of national cybersecurity director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The US Senate approved on Wednesday a list of three top cyber nominees by President Joe Biden, including former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency Chris Inglis, for the position of national cybersecurity director.

Besides Inglis, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs has also approved nominations of Robin Carnahan who is slated to be the new administrator at the General Services Administration and Jen Easterly to be the new Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure.

Earlier in June, both Inglis ad Easterly during the Congressional hearing agreed upon the need to safeguard the existing supply chains from external threats and the notion that the responsibility of private companies doesn't provide enough security for services that are critical on a national scale.

These appointments come amid White House efforts to strengthen cybersecurity in the United States following a series of major cyberattacks on American companies, including Colonial pipeline and the largest meat producer JBS.