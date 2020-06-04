US Senate Panel Authorizes Subpoenas for Obama-Era Officials in Russia Probe Review

The US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday authorized Chairman Ron Johnson to issue more than 30 subpoenas to Obama-era officials as part of a review of the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday authorized Chairman Ron Johnson to issue more than 30 subpoenas to Obama-era officials as part of a review of the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

The Committee voted 8-6 to authorize the subpoenas for former FBI Director James Comey, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan and former US Ambassador Samantha Power, among others.

Johnson was also granted authority to seek documents related to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation and the so-called Steele dossier on then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The dossier was prepared by former British spy Christopher Steele at the request of and paid for by Trump's political competitor Hillary Clinton and contained allegedly compromising materials. The claims in the dossier were later proven to be groundless.

The Crossfire Hurricane investigation was a counterintelligence probe conducted by the FBI in 2016 to reveal whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government leading up to the 2016 US election.

The FBI's investigation was eventually taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller who acknowledged there was no Trump-Russia collusion.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has held off on a vote to authorize more than 50 subpoenas to Obama-era officials with links to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. The panel is expected to vote when it reconvenes on June 11.

The Judiciary Committee seeks to conduct an in-depth investigation of the unmasking requests made by the Obama administration officials against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

On December 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty in Federal court to making false statements to the FBI. However, last month the Justice Department dropped all charges against Flynn because the FBI had no case against him and constructed a criminal violation by entrapping him. The federal judge in the case has now put that move on hold.