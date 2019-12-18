UrduPoint.com
US Senate Panel Backs Bill To Sanction Russia's Sovereign Debt, Energy Sector - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:19 PM

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday advanced a new sanctions bill targeting Russia's sovereign debt and energy sector, a spokesperson for the committee told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday advanced a new sanctions bill targeting Russia's sovereign debt and energy sector, a spokesperson for the committee told Sputnik.

"DASKA passed out of the committee. Seventeen in favor, five against," a spokesperson for the committee said, referring the the so-called Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act (DASKA).

