WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday advanced a new sanctions bill targeting Russia 's sovereign debt and energy sector, a spokesperson for the committee told Sputnik.

"DASKA passed out of the committee. Seventeen in favor, five against," a spokesperson for the committee said, referring the the so-called Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act (DASKA).