US Senate Panel Backs Bill To Sanction Russia's Sovereign Debt, Energy Sector - Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:19 PM
The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday advanced a new sanctions bill targeting Russia's sovereign debt and energy sector, a spokesperson for the committee told Sputnik
"DASKA passed out of the committee. Seventeen in favor, five against," a spokesperson for the committee said, referring the the so-called Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act (DASKA).