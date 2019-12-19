UrduPoint.com
US Senate Panel Backs Bill To Sanction Russia's Sovereign Debt, Energy Sector - Spokesman

US Senate Panel Backs Bill to Sanction Russia's Sovereign Debt, Energy Sector - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday advanced a new sanctions bill targeting Russia's sovereign debt and energy sector, a spokesperson for the committee told Sputnik.

"DASKA passed out of the committee. Seventeen in favor, five against," a spokesperson for the committee said, referring the the so-called Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act (DASKA).

The legislation, which was originally introduced in February, calls for a range of sanctions against Moscow in response to its alleged interference in elections in other countries. Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations of meddling in foreign polls.

The bipartisan bill seeks to target Russia's sovereign debt, banks that support the Kremlin, and projects in the cyber industry and the liquid natural gas sector.

The legislation also calls for sanctions on Russian-owned energy projects outside the country, as well as designations related to support for the development of crude oil resources in Russia.

The bill allows for sanctions against Russia's shipbuilding sector if Moscow "violates the freedom of navigation in the Kerch Strait or anywhere else in the world."

It also requires the Secretary of State to submit a determination on whether Russia can be considered a "state sponsor of terrorism."

Among other provisions, the document requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate for Washington were to leave NATO. It also calls for establishment of several government agencies, including a National Fusion Center to Respond to Hybrid Threats and an Office of Cyberspace and the Digital Economy within the Department of State. 

The legislation will now advance to the full Senate for a vote and must also be passed by the House of Representatives before being sent to President Donald Trump to sign into law.

In February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the legislation was aimed at forcing competitive Russian companies out of the market. Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries.

