US Senate Panel Backs Billingslea Nomination for Under Secretary of State for Arms Control

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The US Senate Foreign Relation Committee on Wednesday passed a motion in support of the nomination of Marshall Billingslea to be the next Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security.

"Motion has been passed," Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch said.

Eleven senators voted in support of Billingslea's nomination, while 10 senators opposed it.

President Donald Trump appointed Billingslea as Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control on April 10 and awarded him the personal rank of ambassador.

Prior to that, Billingslea served for three years as Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing at the Treasury Department.