US Senate Panel Completes Markup of $886Bln 2024 Defense Spending Bill - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Senate Armed Services Committee completed its markup of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which allocates approximately $886 billion for the United States' defense programs, the panel said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The US Senate Armed Services Committee completed its markup of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which allocates approximately $886 billion for the United States' defense programs, the panel said on Friday.

"Today, US Senators Jack Reed (D-RI) and Roger Wicker (R-MS), Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced that the Committee voted 24-1 to advance the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024," the panel said in a statement.

The committee considered 445 amendments and adopted 286 amendments during the markup process, the statement said.

The legislation provides for $876.8 billion in topline funding, as well as $9.5 billion for defense-related activities outside of NDAA jurisdiction, according to an executive summary released by the committee.

"This week, the committee approved a bipartisan defense bill that makes our country stronger and safer," Reed said in a statement.

"It addresses a broad range of pressing issues, from strategic competition with China and Russia, to disruptive technologies like hypersonics, AI, and quantum computing, to modernizing our ships, aircraft and combat vehicles."

The legislation now heads to the Senate floor for consideration. The House of Representatives will work on a separate version of the bill, which will then be reconciled with the Senate's.

The House Armed Services Committee passed their version of the NDAA earlier this week.

Amendments adopted during the Senate committee markup include a measure to urge President Joe Biden to send supplemental funding requests for Ukraine aid and other matters, a measure to require a report on expanding military recruitment eligibility, and a measure to prevent the Pentagon from requiring personnel to include their gender or preferred pronouns in official correspondence.