US Senate Panel Finds No Evidence of Alleged Russian Interference in 2016 Vote - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Senate Intelligence Committee said in a report released on Thursday that again it saw no evidence of alleged Russian interference changing any votes or manipulating voting machines in the 2016 US presidential election.

