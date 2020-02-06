UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Panel Finds No Evidence Of Alleged Russian Interference In 2016 Vote - Report

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:17 PM

US Senate Panel Finds No Evidence of Alleged Russian Interference in 2016 Vote - Report

The Senate Intelligence Committee said in a report released on Thursday that again it saw no evidence of alleged Russian interference changing any votes or manipulating voting machines in the 2016 US presidential election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Senate Intelligence Committee said in a report released on Thursday that again it saw no evidence of alleged Russian interference changing any votes or manipulating voting machines in the 2016 US presidential election.

"The Committee has seen no evidence that any votes were changed or that any voting machines were manipulated," the Intelligence Committee said in its report into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Senate Russia 2016

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Hamdan bin Mohammed attend we ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Senegalese Foreign Min ..

1 hour ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 06 Feb 2020

1 second ago

EU Urges Syrian Conflict Parties to Not Bomb Civil ..

3 seconds ago

No chance of PML-Q deserting PTI: Ch Sarwar

4 seconds ago

Coronavirus will not stop economic cooperation wit ..

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.