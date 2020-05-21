UrduPoint.com
US Senate Panel Issues Subpoena On Burisma-Biden Probe - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:41 AM

The US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted on Wednesday to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, a consultancy that worked with Ukrainian energy company Burisma when a son of former American Vice President and Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, was on its board

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted on Wednesday to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, a consultancy that worked with Ukrainian energy company Burisma when a son of former American Vice President and Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, was on its board.

The motion was approved 8 to 6, along party lines with the Democrats accusing the Republicans of distracting the panel from the healthcare crisis.

"I'm supporting this probe today because we need to get to the truth about the Bidens' relationship with Burisma," Senator Rick Scott said.

Scott said the public deserves to know how Biden was able to use his position as vice president "to force a foreign country to stop investigating the company who was paying his son."

The subpoena requests Blue Star Strategies to present records related to work for or on behalf of Burisma Holdings or individuals associated with Burisma.

Bursima hired Hunter Biden for its board of directors at a time when his father was in charge of Ukraine policy during the Obama administration. The Bidens deny any wrongdoing.

