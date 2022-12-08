UrduPoint.com

US Senate Panel OKs Bill Branding Russian Actions In Ukraine As Genocide - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Senate Panel OKs Bill Branding Russian Actions in Ukraine as Genocide - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved a symbolic resolution that labels Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide," Communications Director Juan Pachon told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It did," Pachon said when asked to confirm whether the legislation had advanced out of the committee.

The non-binding legislation "condemns the Russian Federation for committing acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people," according to the draft text.

The resolution also calls on the US, NATO and EU allies to give backing to the government of Ukraine to "prevent further acts of Russian genocide" and to support tribunals and international criminal investigations aimed at holding Moscow accountable for "war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide."

The bill also calls on the president of the United States to impose Global Magnitsky sanctions on those responsible for Russia's actions in Ukraine.

