US Senate Panel Postpones Vote On Subpoenaing Hunter Biden Records - Chair

Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US Senate Homeland Security Committee canceled a Wednesday afternoon vote on whether to subpoena documents in an investigation of Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian energy company Bursima, chairman Ron Johnson said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow time for you to receive additional briefings, I will postpone a vote to subpoena records and an appearance from former Blue Star Strategies consultant Andrii Telizhenko about his work for the lobbying firm," Johnson said in a note to committee members, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill.

The committee had been poised to vote on Wednesday afternoon to subpoena documents from Telizhenko about his work for Blue Star Strategies, a lobbying firm with close ties to the Democratic Party.

Instead of focusing on Telizhenko, Johnson indicated that the committee would instead target Blue Star Strategies, which has ties to Burisma.

Bursima hired Hunter Biden for its board of directors at a time when his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, was in charge of Ukraine policy during the Obama administration.

