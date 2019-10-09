UrduPoint.com
US Senate Panel Recommends Law To Expose Sources Of Online Political Ads

Wed 09th October 2019

US Senate Panel Recommends Law to Expose Sources of Online Political Ads

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The US Senate Intelligence Committee in a new report issued on Thursday called for new laws that would require social media companies to disclose sources of funding behind political ads to protect the integrity of elections.

"The Committee also recommends Congress consider legislation to ensure Americans know the source behind online political advertisements, similar to existing requirements for television, radio, and satellite ads," the report said.

The report also makes a series of recommendations to protect next year's election from attempts to flood Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms with bogus ads and fake reports that favor or disparage candidates.

In addition to recommending laws requiring disclosure by ad purchasers and report authors, the Intelligence Committee report also suggests creating a US interagency task force to monitor foreign nations' use of social media and keep voters' abreast of nefarious political propaganda.

The report also recommends that candidates, campaigns and other public figures closely scrutinize sourcing of political ads and reports on social media before reposting the material for their respective followers.

The 85-page document is the second volume of a report produced during a two year investigation by the Intelligence Committee. The first volume was released in July.

