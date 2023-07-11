US Senate Panel Releases FY24 Defense Spending Bill as House Considers Own Variant

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The US Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday filed their version of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), as the House of Representatives proceeds with considerations of its own variant of the defense spending bill.

The bill authorizes $886.3 billion in total national defense spending, including $876.8 billion within NDAA jurisdiction and $9.5 billion in defense-related activities outside of it, according to a summary released by the Senate panel.

The panel passed its version of the bill in June in a vote of 24-1, sending it for further consideration by the Senate.

The legislation will need to be reconciled with the House version, on which House Rules Committee lawmakers held a hearing on Tuesday.

The House version also authorizes approximately $886 billion in defense-related spending. However, both chambers have hundreds of amendments to consider as well before the legislation is finalized.

The Senate's NDAA bill extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through Fiscal Year 2027 and extends waivers for streamlined acquisition of defense stocks related to Ukraine.

The bill also authorizes the full FY24 budget request for the European Deterrence Initiative.

US President Joe Biden has encouraged Congress to pass the legislation, but also urged them to reconsider provisions that would increase oversight over US aid to Ukraine and bolster the probe of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

US Congresswoman Sara Jacobs and Congressman Matt Gaetz are also pursuing a new amendment to the NDAA to ban the transfer of cluster munitions by the US, in light of Biden's decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Broadly, House Republicans intend to increase oversight and accountability for US defense spending to prevent waste, fraud, abuse and corruption, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said.

House Rules Committee Ranking Member Jim McGovern also expressed concerns about US defense spending levels during the hearing on Tuesday, noting that the Pentagon's budget is on track to reach $ 1 trillion despite the organization being seemingly unable to pass an audit. The lawmaker urged a full audit of the Pentagon's billions in spending.