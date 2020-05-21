WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) US Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner on Wednesday sent a letter to acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell requesting that he declassify any intelligence reports on the conversations between former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

"I further request that you declassify and make publicly available any intelligence report concerning conversations between Lt. Gen. Flynn and Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak," Warner said.

Grenell explained that the conversations have been the topic of the multiple investigations, trials and plea agreements concerning Flynn and merit being in the public domain consistent with Executive Order Sec. 3.1(d).

Warner also asked Grenell to provide any intelligence reports related to the requests to unmask Flynn that the acting DNI declassified last week.

The declassified documents revealed a number of Obama-era officials had received intelligence about Flynn ahead of Trump's inauguration, including Vice President Joe Biden, FBI Director James Comey, DNI James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and US Ambassador the UN Samantha Power.

On December 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty in Federal court to making false statements to the FBI. Flynn was prosecuted for lying to investigators about conversations with Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Moscow.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department announced it was dismissing Flynn's prosecution, but Judge Emmet Sullivan put that move on hold.