US Senate Panel to Consider Legislation Repealing Iraq War Authorizations - Schumer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee next week will mark up legislation to repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) regarding Iraq, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

"I want to offer a brief but heartfelt thanks to Chairman (Bob) Menendez and Ranking Member (Jim) Risch ... for reaching an agreement to mark up next week a long awaited measure that many of us have waited for: a repeal of the Iraq AUMF," Schumer said during a speech on the Senate floor.

Schumer praised the proposal's bipartisan, bicameral support.

Both parties agree that the US needs to put the Iraq War "squarely behind" it by extinguishing the legal authority that initiated the war, Schumer said.

The Senate panel will consider whether to repeal the two AUMFs authorizing US intervention in Iraq.

In 1991, Congress approved an AUMF related to the US' participation in the Gulf War. Congress also approved an AUMF in October 2002 allowing military force related to the Iraq War.

The House voted to repeal both AUMFs in June 2021, leaving the matter for consideration by the Senate.