US Senate Panel To Discuss Wednesday Bill On Ukraine Military Aid - Schedule

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:40 AM

US Senate Panel to Discuss Wednesday Bill on Ukraine Military Aid - Schedule

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations plans to discuss on Wednesday a proposed legislation that calls for $300 million in annual military assistance to Ukraine and will including a clearance to provide lethal aid, according to the panel's schedule.

The Ukraine Security Partnership Act of 2021 introduced by a bipartisan group of Senators also authorizes $4 million per year to train Ukrainian military officers and encourages the Biden administration to establish a working group with "relevant European allies" as well as appoint a special envoy.

The schedule does not specify whether the Foreign Relations Committee plans to vote on the legislation.

On March 1, the US Defense Department announced a new $125 million assistance package for Ukraine that included two additional armed Mark VI patrol boats, training, equipment and funding for advisory efforts. Since 2014 the United States has committed more than $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, according to Defense Department.

