US Senate Panel to Hold Hearing Friday on Biden Nominee for National Intelligence Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The US Senate Intelligence Committee on Friday will hold a virtual confirmation hearing on President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of Avril Haines to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.

The Senate Intelligence Committee said the hearing will be in an open format and will begin at 12:00 p.m.

If confirmed, Haines will succeed John Ratcliffe, who was nominated to the position last year by outgoing President Donald Trump.

Haines has previously served as a Deputy National Security Adviser under to former US President Barack Obama in the period 2015-2017.